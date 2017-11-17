LIST: Turkey giveaways for Thanksgiving in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – As Thanksgiving approaches, churches, businesses, and organizations are helping spread some holiday cheer to communities around Columbus.

Here is list of events/donation sites giving away turkeys and other foods ahead of Thanksgiving:

Saturday, Nov. 18

Holsey Chapel C.M.E. Church, 8:45 a.m. 718 8th Street First come, first serve Thanksgiving turkey giveaway

Take the City, 9 a.m. Highland Community church at 3408 5th Avenue

"Unity March" at Revamp Church, 10:30 a.m. 29th St gym at Wilson Homes Turkey giveaway and more



Monday, Nov. 20

6th Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway sponsored by The Hair Emporium, Columbus Old School Educational Foundation, Inc. and Progressive Funeral Home 4240 Saint Mary’s Road



Tuesday, Nov. 21

Lagrange, Ga – Tyrone Poole hosts Thanksgiving giveaway, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. First 50 families will receive supplies for home-cooked meals, this includes: turkeys, canned goods, stuffing, and desserts Mike Daniel Recreation Center

12th Annual Davis Broadcasting Turkey Giveaway Turkeys will be given away at each of the following locations: 10 a.m. – Phenix City Central Activities Center, 1500 14th St. 12 p.m. - Shirley B Winston Rec Center, 5025 Steam Mill Road 2:30 p.m. – Frank Chester Rec Center. 1441 Benning Dr. 4:30 p.m. – Fluellen Rec Center, 2824 8th St.

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. donating Thanksgiving baskets, 6:30 p.m. 2438 Steam Mill Rd.



