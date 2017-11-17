LIST: Turkey giveaways for Thanksgiving in the Chattahoochee Val - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

LIST: Turkey giveaways for Thanksgiving in the Chattahoochee Valley

By Scharis Weary, News Content Specialist
Connect
Photo credit: MGN Online Photo credit: MGN Online
(Source: WTVM File) (Source: WTVM File)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – As Thanksgiving approaches, churches, businesses, and organizations are helping spread some holiday cheer to communities around Columbus. 

Here is list of events/donation sites giving away turkeys and other foods ahead of Thanksgiving:

Saturday, Nov. 18

  • Holsey Chapel C.M.E. Church, 8:45 a.m.
    • 718 8th Street
    • First come, first serve Thanksgiving turkey giveaway
  • Take the City, 9 a.m.
    • Highland Community church at 3408 5th Avenue 
  • "Unity March" at Revamp Church, 10:30 a.m.
    • 29th St gym at Wilson Homes
    • Turkey giveaway and more

Monday, Nov. 20

  • 6th Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway sponsored by The Hair Emporium, Columbus Old School Educational Foundation, Inc. and Progressive Funeral Home
    • 4240 Saint Mary’s Road

Tuesday, Nov. 21

  • Lagrange, Ga – Tyrone Poole hosts Thanksgiving giveaway, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
    • First 50 families will receive supplies for home-cooked meals, this includes: turkeys, canned goods, stuffing, and desserts
    • Mike Daniel Recreation Center
  • 12th Annual Davis Broadcasting Turkey Giveaway
    • Turkeys will be given away at each of the following locations:
      • 10 a.m. – Phenix City Central Activities Center, 1500 14th St.
      • 12 p.m. - Shirley B Winston Rec Center, 5025 Steam Mill Road
      • 2:30 p.m. – Frank Chester Rec Center. 1441 Benning Dr.
      • 4:30 p.m. – Fluellen Rec Center, 2824 8th St.
  • Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. donating Thanksgiving baskets, 6:30 p.m.
    • 2438 Steam Mill Rd. 

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly