Columbus non-profit giving away 100+ turkeys

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus-based non-profit is giving away more than 100 turkeys to those in need this weekend.

"Take the City" Director Andrew Chalmers says they are still looking for volunteers to help give out the turkeys.

Anyone who would like to help can just show up at Highland Community church at 3408 5th Avenue on Saturday at 9 a.m.

Chalmers says some families depend on this outreach program for food this Thanksgiving.

"We show up at a door the family said just a couple of hours ago we were just talking. We were going to pawn our television in order to buy food for Thanksgiving. We were praying and we just did not know what we were going to do about it and now two hours later you are at our door," says Chalmers.

This is the third year the organization has done a Thanksgiving food drive.

Take the City's next event will be a Mega Yard Sale happening on December 2 which will help provide needy families with clothing and furniture.

