Decaying body found in Macon Co., AL off County Rd. 13

MACON COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – The Macon County Coroner confirms to News Leader 9 that a decaying body has been found on County Road 13.

According to Hal Bentley, a person walking by a wooded area on County Road 13 noticed the body around 4:40 Friday afternoon in Hardaway, Alabama about a mile and a half from Highway 80 west, just past a residential area.

State Bureau Investigations, Macon County Sheriff's Office, and Macon County coroner along with a fingerprint team all responded to the scene.

The unidentified male was pronounced dead at 5:30 p.m. by Corner Bentley who says he doesn't know how long the body had been there, but it had started to decay.

He also says the body was found clothed but the condition of the body is unknown in terms of possible injuries.

Officials don't know if foul play is suspected at this time. That will be determined during the post-mortem exam to be performed by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

The State Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case.

