Columbus police locate 42-year-old missing woman

By Raven Poole, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has located a 42-year-old woman who went missing.

According to police, Alisa Archibold had been missing since September 2017.

No other details were released.      

