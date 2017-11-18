Ralston Towers fire alarm system up to code ahead of Nov. 30 deadline

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The deadline is approaching for management at Ralston Towers in Columbus to make sure its new fire alarm system is up to city code.

Property owners had until November 30 to update their alarms to replace a system that hasn't been removed since the 1940's.

City inspectors tell News Leader 9 the newly wired system has been installed and is fully functioning.

Now the fire department will check to make sure the system works properly.

Hudgison also tells News Leader 9 inspection crews will be out every two weeks to check the system and make sure there are no further complications.

