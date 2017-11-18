2 bodies found in Macon Co., AL woods are missing Atlanta-based rapper, cousin

MACON CO., AL (WTVM) - Macon County Sheriff's Office confirms to News Leader 9 that the 2 bodies found in a wooded area near County Road 13 are two missing Atlanta men.

According to Sheriff Brunson, the two bodies found are those of 29-year old Edward Reeves and his cousin 30-year-old Kendrick Stokes.

Reeves is an Atlanta-based rapper that goes by the name "Bambino Gold."

Both were formally reported missing Nov. 7 and were last heard from on Nov. 5.

The first body was reportedly found Friday afternoon.

Macon County Coroner, Hal Bentley told News Leader 9, a person walking by a wooded area on County Road 13 noticed the body around 4:40 p.m. Friday in Hardaway, Alabama about a mile and a half from Highway 80 west, just past a residential area.

The unidentified male was pronounced dead at 5:30 p.m. by Corner Bentley who says he doesn't know how long the body had been there, but it had started to decay.

He also says the body was found clothed but the condition of the body is unknown in terms of possible injuries.

The second body was discovered Saturday morning in the woods off Highway 80, about four miles away from where the first body was found.

The State Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case.

This is a developing story; Continue to check back for updates.

