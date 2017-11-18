Atlanta rapper, cousin found dead in Macon Co.

A new device is helping stroke victims as Columbus Regional Health announces the completion of a new Biplane Angiography suite. The biplane suite enables interventional radiologists to perform cutting edge minimally-invasive procedures ranging from acute stroke care, interventional oncology, spine interventions, trauma, peripheral vascular disease, and hepatobiliary procedures.More >>
The biggest shopping day of the year, "Black Friday" is just a few days away. It's a time to get some great deals, but you also have to be careful because as it turns out, not all deals are created equal.
Macon County Sheriff's Office gave an update on the Atlanta rapper and his cousin who were found dead in a wooded area near County Road 13.
It's holiday season and in the spirit of giving, one local hair salon stepping up and helping those in need Monday.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's Hiring Our Heroes initiative announced the three finalists for their annual award and a Columbus veteran is one of them.
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.
Eight women have alleged the television host grabbed them and walked around naked in front of them.
An Atlanta television station says video secretly recorded in a nursing home in 2014 shows nurses laughing while they try to start an oxygen machine and an 89-year-old World War II veteran dies.
A manhunt is underway for an "armed and dangerous" Coosa County escapee who has sought to elude authorities in a growing crime spree.
Here's what coming to and going from Netflix in December.
Authorities say foul play is not suspected, and this was simply a tragic accident.
A Shreveport man was among three people killed when an air ambulance went down in eastern Arkansas, according to his family.
Montgomery District Judge Troy Massey said Friday he was, "stunned by the brutality" involved in the murder of 92-year-old Mary Lou Gedel.
A woman who was found shot to death in St. Claude Sunday night was the mother of a seven-year-old boy who was reported missing but then found safe hours later, according to police.
Outside P.J.' Champion-Sallie's house is a purple flag. The text on the flag reads: Christina Marie Westfall, 9/6/92 - 5/20-17, Overdose Awareness #NotInVain
