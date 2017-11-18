1 man injured in Friday morning shooting at Ballard Way Apartments

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - One man was injured in a shooting Friday morning at Ballard Way Apartments in Columbus.

Columbus police responded to 5600 Hunter Road around 2:30 a.m. where they located Javion Shorter in a stairwell of the apartment building suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Columbus Fire and EMS transported Shorter to Midtown Medical Center for treatment.

No suspects have been named in the shooting.

The Robbery and Assult Division of Columbus Police Department have taken over the investigation.

