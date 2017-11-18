Body found in trunk of car in Hurtsboro ID'd; $5K reward offered

HURTSBORO, AL (WTVM) - A body that was found in the trunk of a car in Hurtsboro has been identified and now a reward is being offered for information about the case.

Investigators were called to the scene on Cobb Street Saturday afternoon where they found 32-year-old Shawn Dorn of Tuskegee murdered in his car.

According to the Russell County Sheriff's Office, the car is a silver 2003 Lincoln Towncar with Alabama tag JFL236.

In a press conference Sunday morning, Sheriff Heath Taylor announced that there is now a $5,000 reward being offered in hopes someone will come forward with information about this case.

Residents living at the home where the abandoned car was parked didn't know who the car belonged to raising questions.

“They went outside and started looking around the vehicle. From our understanding, the vehicle’s trunk was open and found what they believed to be a black male deceased in the vehicle,” said Sheriff Taylor.

Investigators revealed the Lincoln Towncar was purchased by Dorn's girlfriend and given to him.

The day before his death, he was going to the Tuskegee Courthouse to get the registration for that car.

“Certainly, somebody involved in this case was driving the vehicle and left it in a wrecked state,” said Sheriff Taylor.

Sheriff Taylor says the car looked like someone attempted to drive it away from the resident's yard in Hurtsboro but instead ran into a ditch.

“The vehicle was towed to our processing bay here at the sheriff's office. We are trying to take as many evidence from that vehicle as we can,” said Sheriff Taylor.

This is the first homicide of the year in Russell County outside of the city limits of Phenix City.

Dorn's body will be sent to Montgomery for an autopsy.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call the Russell County Sheriff's Office at 334-298-6535 or 334-664-9854.

