UPDATE: Police identify body found in trunk of car in Hurtsboro, AL

HURTSBORO, AL (WTVM) - Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry, Jr. confirms to News Leader 9 a body has been found in the trunk of a car in Hurtsboro.

Investigators were called to the scene on Cobb Street.

The Russell County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 32-year old Shawn Dorn of Tuskegee, AL.

This is a developing story; Continue to check back for updates.

