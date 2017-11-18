Troup Co. clears car in question in missing woman case; still no suspects

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - Troup County Sheriff's Office says the car in question to the disappearance of 75-year-old Carol Evans is no longer considered to be relevant to the case.

Evans was last seen at her home at 238 Lower Lovelace Road on November 10 around 2 p.m.

Earlier this week police asked the public to be on the lookout for a brown in color Cutlass that may have been seen in the area of Lower Lovelace Road at or about the time Evans went missing.

According to investigators, a person in the area saw a suspicious car that was described as a two-door rust brown cutlass possibly a mid to late 80's model with rims and a loud muffler driven by a black male.

The witness stated that the car turned on Lower Lovelace Road and was seen leaving at a high rate of speed, running the stop sign, turning left onto Shoemaker Road. The witness also says that he had never seen this car before.

Deputies are utilizing specially trained K-9 teams in hopes of finding Evans. Deputies say its possible she left walking from her house.

She is approximately 5'2 and weighs 180 pounds.

If you have possibly seen her walking in the area or know her whereabouts please Troup County Sheriff's Office at (706) 883-1616 or 911.

The Troup County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the community for its support and numerous people for volunteering to assist with the search.

