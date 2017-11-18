Runners participate in last Soldier Marathon on Fort Benning

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) - Runners from near and far hit the pavement bright and early for one last run in annual event used to raise money for soldiers and their families Saturday morning.

A yearly tradition in Columbus and Fort Benning completed it's final race for good as hundreds completed a 5k, half marathon and full marathon at the National Infantry Museum for the Solider's Marathon.

Although the charity event is coming to an end after 8 years about 20 thousand people showed up in support of a great cause.

"I think we'll probably end up with 40 thousand dollars for charity here that are all related to military and we would have given a quarter million dollars since we started the solider marathon back in 2010."

The money raised is going to organizations that play an important role in enhancing and supporting the lives of veterans, active military and their families.

"The House of Heroes, the National Infantry Museum has been a recipient and Moral, Welfare and Recreation, team red white and blue and in the early days we did the honor circle that flew the World War II Veterans to D.C."

So far there is no word yet on how organizations supporting military causes will receive extra funding now that the annual race has ended.

Runners say although it's their last, they continued to run in support of the many men and women tied to the armed forces.

"There is a lot of my family in the army. My mom is in the army.. she's not deployed but she is stationed."

Our very own Jason Dennis ran the full marathon which consisted of 26.2 miles.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.