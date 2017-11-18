WTVM Editorial 11/19/17: The United Way works

(WTVM) - A little boy named Israel was struggling in math and reading until an after-school program at the Salvation Army helped him make a dramatic turn for the better, his grades went up and so did his self-esteem.

That successful, impressive after-school program is funded by the United Way.

It’s just one of dozens of agencies that get funded by the United Way’s annual campaign. Success stories like Israel’s are featured on the United Way website and it’s because of your donations that they can be told at all.

Now is the time when our thoughts turn to giving. To food banks and Christmas toy drives and all the wonderful events created to share our good fortune with people who need our help.

All of these are worthy endeavors, but at the head of your gift list should be the United Way. Why? Because it works.

That’s because the money raised here stays here.

The United Way makes sure the agencies that receive your dollars, your contributions, thanks to your generosity - are well run and that they make the most of the money they receive.

The United Way funded agencies make good things happen because The United Way works.

There’s still time for you to make your 2018 gift to the United Way.

Your company, maybe like WTVM could have a payroll deduction to make it easy to give.

You can spread it over the entire year. That’s what I do. Or you can make a one-time donation. The amount is not as important as the act of gift itself because every little bit helps.

Please consider doing what you can to make sure there will be even more United Way Campaign success stories in 2018.

Thank you!

