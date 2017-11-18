'Rise Up' event distributes 200+ turkeys; promotes non-violence in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - One Columbus church is doing what it can to promote unity and non-violence in a west Columbus neighborhood.

Revamp Church hosted an event called Rise Up Saturday morning.

Community leaders, as well as residents throughout the community, showed up for a march around 29th street and near Wilson Apartments.

The pastor of Revamp Church says today was another way to continue the conversation about being the change throughout the community.

"This is one of the areas that we see high crime. I want to go into the trenches and to the areas where there's high crime and say 'Hey, you know it doesn't make sense to go downtown and march, let's go to where the crime is taking place.' So I want to go and march in those areas and say we're here. We're unified. Where there's unity there's strength," says Pastor Mays.

Several members of Columbus police department, Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins, Marshal Greg Countryman and Councilman Skip Henderson were all in attendance.

After the march, Revamp Church handed out about 200 turkeys to people in need.

