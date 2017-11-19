Man dies after Friday morning shooting at Ballard Way Apartments

One man is dead after being injured in a shooting Friday morning at Ballard Way Apartments in Columbus.

Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley confirms that Javion Shorter was pronounced dead around 4:00 Sunday morning at Midtown Medical Center.

Columbus police responded to 5600 Hunter Road around 2:30 a.m. Friday where they found Shorter in a stairwell of the apartment building suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Shorter was transported to Midtown Medical Center for treatment where he later died.

No suspects have been named in the shooting.

The Robbery and Assault Division of Columbus Police Department has taken over the investigation. If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call Columbus police at 706-653-3400.

