2017 Benning Multi-Gun Challenge wraps up

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) – Sunday was the final day for the Fort Benning Multi-Gun Challenge, hosted by the Fort Benning Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) and facilitated by the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit (USAMU).

The Multi-Gun Challenge returned to Fort Benning with a variety of lanes and stages designed by marksmen from the USAMU.

The competition featured 12 stages that represented several classic movie titles.

Competitors had the chance to test their skills with military weaponry, the long-range rifle, shotgun, and pistol.

The focus was on a fun, fair and challenging match with world-class officials to help all competitors enjoy a safe and unforgettable match experience.

An awards ceremony was held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Click here for more information about this year's event and last year's competition.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.