Troup County deputies exhaust all means, elderly woman remains missing

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office says they have exhausted all means to find a missing elderly woman.

In a Facebook post, deputies say they have utilized helicopter and drone assets equipped with Forward Looking Infrared (FLIR), over half a dozen K-9 search teams, and dozens of first responders and volunteers searching the area.

According to deputies, 75-year-old Carol Evans was last seen on Nov. 10 at her home at 238 Lower Lovelace Road.

Unfortunately, after meeting with the family it has been determined that deputies have exhausted all their resources and have looked in the most reasonable locations experts believe Evans should have been, had she walked away from the residence as deputies believed she did.

This will remain an active an open missing person case and investigators will continue to follow any leads that come in.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Troup County Sheriff’s Office at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff would like to thank the outstanding people of the Troup County Sheriff’s Office who have worked past exhaustion and to the support agencies and volunteers who gave of their time and talents to this search.

