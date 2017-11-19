CPD investigates two-vehicle accident near Fleming Ave.-Diggs Ave.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police and first responders are investigating a two-vehicle crash.

The accident happened at the intersection of Fleming Avenue and Diggs Avenue, off Morris Road and Boxwood Park.

According to scanner traffic, the accident between an SUV and truck happened around 2 p.m. ET.

We do not know if anyone was injured.

Drivers should find an alternate route to avoid delays.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.