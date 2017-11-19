1 injured in Saturday shooting at Ballard Way Apartments

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Police are investigating a shooting Saturday night at a Columbus apartment complex.

According to police reports, the shooting happened Saturday night around 7 at the Ballard Way Apartment at 5600 Hunter Road.

A male victim was shot, but we do not know his condition at this time.

A suspect has not been arrested.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call Columbus police at 706-653-3400.

There was another shooting at this same apartment complex Friday morning. The victim in the shooting died Sunday morning as a result of his injuries.

