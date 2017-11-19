Man shot early Sunday morning on Brown Avenue

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are investigating after a man was found shot on Brown Avenue.

According to a police report, police were dispatched to Columbus Fire and EMS Station 6 at 1126 Brown Avenue just after midnight Sunday in reference to someone suffering from a gunshot wound.

We do not know the extent of the victim’s injuries at this time or where the actual shooting took place.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call police at 706-653-3400.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.