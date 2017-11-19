UP Factory kicks off "Survive and Thrive" Wellness Expo for the holiday season

The Holiday season can be a bit stressful with traveling or having a house full of family. The UP Factory in Columbus is a hosted a "survive and thrive" expo that focused on how to stay healthy and less stressed during the holidays.

The unique wellness, fitness and yoga studio brought together wellness professionals, massage therapists, body experts, and yoga instructors along with doctors from Elements of Natural Medicine and Premier Chiropractic. It was a day of free workshops and spinal screenings to help you survive and thrive throughout the season. UP Factory owner, Erika Junco, says it’s important that we are in tunes with our bodies.

"We take an approach of helping people learn simple tools, start slow and do it for the long term to get to know your body and learn simple things to feel better in it and your mind as well which always comes with it," said Junco." We are often steady on the go and forget about our health. Taking a moment to check in with yourself mentally and physically will help prevent problems later."

"Don’t wait until you have an issue until you start seeing someone or start taking care of your body because as we all know were headed into the holidays and the holidays are a very stressful time for all of us and our natural response is that oh I’m going to put off the things,” said Dr. Jack Hattaway from Premier Chiropractic

Learning how to eat properly, exercise and taking some relaxation classes will help decrease stress. UP Factory wants you to get yourself mentally and physically prepared for your healthiest Holiday season yet.

