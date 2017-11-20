Alabama wins against Auburn in Beat Hunger Food Drive

Auburn and Alabama are both looking to win this weekend’s Iron Bowl football game. However, Alabama has already defeated Auburn in a different rivalry competition.

The University of Alabama is the winner of this year’s Beat Hunger Food Drive.

Each year, the schools compete with each other to see who can collect the most pounds of food to be donated ahead of the Iron Bowl.

Alabama collected more than 260,453 pounds of food. Auburn raised 232, 544 pounds. Auburn did congratulate Alabama on the win on their Facebook page and announced that their donation will now head to the food bank in East Alabama.

