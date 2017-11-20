Davis Broadcasting hosts 12th annual Turkey Giveaway

Davis Broadcasting Inc. is giving away turkeys to the community for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

The company’s 12th annual Turkey Giveaway will take place at four locations across Columbus and Phenix City Tuesday, Nov. 21.

See times and giveaway locations below:

10 a.m. | Phenix City Central Activities Center | 1500 14th St.

Noon | Shirley B. Winston Recreation Center | 5025 Steam Mill Rd.

2:30 p.m. | Frank Chester Recreation Center | 1441 Benning Dr.

4:30 p.m. | Fluellen Recreation Center | 2824 8th St.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.