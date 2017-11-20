Auburn University student named Rhodes Scholar

An Auburn University senior has been named a Rhodes Scholar.

Matthew Rogers is one of only 32 U.S. students to earn the honor. The software engineering major will now continue his studies at the University of Oxford in England.

Rogers has a 4.0 GPA and is a research fellow for IBM. He also co-authored reports on cybersecurity.

The Rhodes Scholarship is awarded to students with proven academic achievement, integrity of character, display of leadership, and respect for others.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.