LaGrange native, NFL player gives back to community with Thanksgiving meals

A LaGrange native and two-time Super Bowl champion will provide Thanksgiving meals in his hometown Tuesday.

Tyrone Poole will provide entire Thanksgiving meals for the first 50 families who stop by the Mike Daniel Recreation Center tomorrow. Poole will start giving away meals at 10 a.m.

The event is expected to end by noon.

Poole says he does this event every year in LaGrange because “all charity starts at home.”

