FIRST TO ALERT: It's Thanksgiving week & the forecast is updated HERE.

(WTVM) - It's a cold start to this Monday with sunshine and 60s expected this afternoon. Clouds will build in tonight leaving us with partly sunny skies for Tuesday and Wednesday. There's a low rain chance on Tuesday with light, isolated showers anticipated through the day.

Clouds will begin to clear out through Thanksgiving day and full sunshine is in the forecast for Friday. Temperatures will stay seasonable through the remainder of the week with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s. Going into the weekend temperatures will start to drop. Low 60s and upper 50s move in for Sunday and next Monday but still remaining dry.

