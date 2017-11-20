UPDATE: $1K reward offered in Macon Co. double homicide case

MACON COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – The Macon County Sheriff’s Office gave an update on the Atlanta rapper and his cousin who were found dead in a wooded area near County Road 13.

Sheriff Andre Brunson says a $1,000 reward will be given for any information leading to an arrest in this case.

“Could add more as the investigation continues,” says Brunson.

The two bodies found dead were identified as 29-year old Edward Reeves and his cousin 30-year-old Kendrick Stokes from Montgomery, AL.

Brunson says according to the scene it did not appear like the suspects were trying to hide the bodies since they were not far from the roadway.

“We haven’t found the car yet,” Brunson stated. Investigators believe the last time the two men were seen was leaving the Alabama National Fair heading to the Ridgecrest area to visit a friend. They were traveling in a 2016 white Honda CRV with Georgia plates.

Brunson says this double homicide is under investigation.

““We’re looking at anybody, nobody is excluded from our investigation, nobody... We are going to do everything we can to bring justice,” he said.

