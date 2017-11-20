CPD searching for runaway teen last seen on Bunker Ridge Ln.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are searching for a missing teen last seen on Oct. 24.

Aishah Kiona Kambrya Joiner, 15, was last seen on Bunker Ridge Lane.

She is described as weighing 98 pounds, 5’4,” with brown eyes and brown hair.

Any information concerning this runaway juvenile please contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

