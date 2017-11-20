Man wanted for questioning in Columbus murder was shot on Brown Ave.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A man wanted for questioning in a September murder was shot and taken into custody.

Aubrey Crittenden, 32, was shot in the 1100 block of Brown Ave. on Sunday, Nov. 19.

Columbus police believe Crittenden witnessed the murder that killed 19-year-old Takelia Johnson on Sept. 3 at Ewart Avenue.

He also had several outstanding warrants in a separate case that happened at Farley Homes on Nina Street.

Crittenden was charged with the following offenses:

Criminal trespass

Cruelty to children

Theft by conversion

Violation of probation

Simple Battery

