NFL star, Columbus native donates turkeys to feed local families

Former G. W. Carver High School All-American, Columbus native, and current Cleveland Browns running back Isaiah Crowell is teaming up with South Columbus United Methodist Church to feed 100 local families.

Reverend Reggie Williams and his South Columbus UMC congregation will select the 100 families to receive the turkeys donated by Crowell as well as other foods to make a Thanksgiving dinner with.

The event will be held Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 11:00 a.m. at South Columbus UMC.

“I love my church and I love my hometown. This is another way for my family and I to show our love for Columbus,” said Crowell.

Crowell also hosts a free youth summer football camp in Columbus.

If you or someone you know would like to take part in the event, you are asked to contact the church in order to be considered.

