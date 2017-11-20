News Leader 9 On the Road: Iron Bowl

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - News Leader 9 will be on the road for special coverage ahead of the Iron Bowl.

We will be live from Auburn University on Wednesday evening from 5 until 6:30 p.m. ET.

Join Jason Dennis, Barbara Gauthier and Dave Platta “On the Road.”

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.