Columbus hair salon hosts annual Thanksgiving giveaway

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – It's the holiday season and in the spirit of giving, one local hair salon stepping up and helping those in need Monday.

Hair Emporium, off St. Mary's Road partnered with a few other local businesses to host their 6th annual Thanksgiving giveaway.

Those who showed up were gifted with plenty of food they can enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday. Turkeys and canned goods were just a few items on the list.

“I feel that there is a need and those that want it will come out and get it. They have been showing that they need it and so I feel good about that. I'm happy and I enjoy doing this. So, it's a blessing for me to be able to do this,” said Julia Johnson, owner of Hair Emporium.

Johnson says she does this event every year there is always a line of at least 200 people.

