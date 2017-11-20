Columbus Regional Health announces completion of Biplane Angiography Suite

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A new device is helping stroke victims as Columbus Regional Health announces the completion of a new Biplane Angiography suite.

The biplane suite enables interventional radiologists to perform cutting-edge minimally-invasive procedures ranging from acute stroke care, interventional oncology, spine interventions, trauma, peripheral vascular disease, and hepatobiliary procedures.

This new suite will help Columbus Regional Health’s commitment to improving stroke outcomes and the completion of the new biplane angiography room provides physicians the best equipment to accomplish this goal.

Doctors say on the first day the new biplane room was operational, a patient was treated for a large vessel stroke.

“In the front of the brain, there are two big vessels that go up and supply two-thirds of the brain. One of those vessels were completely blocked, so she was having a very large stroke. We were able to get up there in time. The procedure time was around 28 minutes from the time we made our first incision to the time we removed all the clot. She had a complete recovery,” said Dr. Nishant de Quadros.

Columbus Regional Health is the only endovascular stroke center in an 80-mile radius of the Fountain City.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.