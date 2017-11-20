Eufaula officer arrested for possessing marijuana

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) – A Eufaula police officer has been arrested on possession of marijuana charges.

An internal investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division has resulted in the arrest of officer Dora Bishop.

Bishop was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant for second-degree possession of marijuana on Monday.

Bishop is being held in the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing. Bishop has been placed on leave pending an administrative hearing.

Bishop has been employed with the Eufaula Police Department for 13 months.

