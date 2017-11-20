City of LaGrange announces Thanksgiving closures

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – The City of LaGrange has announced its holiday closures for Thanksgiving.

The City of LaGrange will be closed for business November 23-24 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The City of LaGrange’s Police and Fire services will remain open.

Holiday garbage and recycling pickup will be delayed by one day.

Residents who normally receive garbage and recycling pickup on Thursdays will have pickup on Friday, November 24.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.