Allegations of voter fraud in Phenix City District 2 special election

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – New allegations are coming from Phenix City Police Chief Ray Smith. Monday’s City Council Work Session got heated with debate about potential misconduct surrounding the special election for the District 2 seat.

“You had people registered in district 2 from a commercial business location in the last two months and that throws up a red flag as to what their purpose in doing that was,” said Jimmy Graham, Phenix City Attorney.

A letter from the city clerk describes what needs to happen next, stating in part:

“The city has been advised to notify the Russell County Board of Registrars and demand that the board removes ineligible electors from the 2017 Phenix City District 2 voter list.”

The runoff election between Baxley Oswalt and Vickey Carter Johnson for Phenix City Council is set for December 19.

If the city can get the problem fixed in time, they would avoid the court getting involved.

The debate at Monday's heated Phenix City Council Work Session centered around whether this alleged voter fraud was done on purpose.

The city attorney says there will be no criminal action taken against the voters, that is something the Russell County district attorney’s office would have to issue.

Last Tuesday, Johnson got 240 votes to Oswalt's 225 votes. They are confident in the officials involved, in hope this will get done in time for December 19.

