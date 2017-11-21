Davis Broadcasting gives away hundreds of turkeys before Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Two days away from Thanksgiving and one local radio station group is doing its part this holiday season by giving away hundreds of birds to families in need.

This is Davis Broadcasting's 12th year hosting its Turkey Giveaway.

Radio personality DJ Michael Soul said this event isn't possible without support from many local businesses, organizations, and churches.

"The more, the merrier," Soul said. "It's the season of giving, so for us to come together and impact the community is a beautiful thing."

The team of radio personalities and volunteers made their second stop of the day at the Shirley Winston Recreation Center on Steam Mill Road, receiving a warm welcome from hundreds of listeners, hoping their raffle ticket gets called, and take home a turkey to share with their families.

"It's a blessing to have a turkey on the table for Thanksgiving," said Lonzo Leonard, one of several dozen raffle winners.

"I'm really happy to know that I'll be having a decent meal for Thanksgiving," Jackie Lester said. "I do appreciate those that have given."

"You got some people that cry, some people that laugh, some people that stay silent," said Janae Renee, a radio personality for Davis.

"I think genuinely, everyone is happy and thankful to be receiving this free turkey," Renee said.

Davis Broadcasting and its partners made four stops throughout the day.

First, at the Phenix City Central Activities Center; after going to Shirley Winston Rec Center, the team visited families at the Frank Chester Recreation Center on Benning Drive, and the last stop is at the Fluellen Recreation Center on 8th Street.

