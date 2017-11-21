GA highway safety leaders ask motorists to drive safely for Thanksgiving holiday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Georgia highway safety leaders are asking motorists to buckle up before getting on the road for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Harris Blackwood, Director of Governor's Office of Highway Safety and Colonel Mark McDonough, the Commissioner Georgia Department of Public Safety held a press conference Tuesday.

The leaders coming together to ask motorists to drive safely and to make sure they are protected in the event they are in a crash by wearing their seatbelts.

They are also asking drivers to put down their phones and concentrate on the road.

“Wearing your seatbelt is important now. Paying attention to what is in the roadway and not on your phone is important now,” said Col. Mark McDonough.

With low gas prices, more people are expected to be out on the road this holiday.

Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel periods of the year with more than 43 million people expected to be on the road heading to their holiday destination.

