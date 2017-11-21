Masterbuilt smoking Thanksgiving turkeys for Valley Rescue Mission

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Another local business already hard at work preparing Thanksgiving Day meals, they too will go to families in need across the Chattahoochee Valley.

Employees at Masterbuilt in Columbus smoking turkeys since early Tuesday morning, all of these birds will go to feed families helped by Valley Rescue Mission.

We talked to the group in charge of smoking the turkeys, they say they want to do their part in reaching out to families and helping the organization this holiday season.

“This is the easy part, this is what we do. This is what we enjoy doing. We have about 25 to 40 volunteers, across the company, come out each year to do this. We all have a good time doing it, and just enjoy having the opportunity to do our little part,” said Nathan McGaan, Finance VP of Masterbuilt.

Masterbuilt partnered with Valley Rescue Mission seven years ago. They expect to feed around 800 to 1,00 people this Thursday, preparing close to 150 smoked turkeys.

