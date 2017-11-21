Fort Benning soldiers served early Thanksgiving meals

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) – Fourteen Fort Benning dining facilities served 12,000 Thanksgiving meals to the soldiers on post Tuesday.

Turkey, roast beef, corn, and mashed potatoes were just a few of the many items to choose from at building 200.

The food was served by the Noncommissioned Officer Academy.

This Thanksgiving meal was served early so soldiers can celebrate with their families on Thanksgiving Day.

Cook Ollie Hardge says after 17 years of making meals for soldiers, this one is always special.

“All of us come together and pitch in and we make this day possible for the soldiers. So, they can enjoy Thanksgiving dinner with their family and friends,” says Hardge.

There was also a costumed turkey for folks to take pictures with this year.

Retirees and family members also had a chance to participate in the Thanksgiving dinner at the Fort Benning dining facilities.

