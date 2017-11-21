Smothered and covered: Customer crashes vehicle into North Georg - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Smothered and covered: Customer crashes vehicle into North Georgia Waffle House

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
BREMEN, GA (WTVM) – One person took Waffle House's phrase of “scattered, smothered, and covered” to a whole new level Tuesday.

A customer accidentally drove into the Waffle House in Bremen, Georgia, west of Atlanta.

The crash left a big hole in the restaurant, leaving behind a big mess of damage.

We do not yet know if any injuries were reported in the crash.

