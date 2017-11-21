Smothered and covered: Customer crashes vehicle into North Georgia Waffle House

BREMEN, GA (WTVM) – One person took Waffle House's phrase of “scattered, smothered, and covered” to a whole new level Tuesday.

A customer accidentally drove into the Waffle House in Bremen, Georgia, west of Atlanta.

The crash left a big hole in the restaurant, leaving behind a big mess of damage.

We do not yet know if any injuries were reported in the crash.

Yikes! A vehicle "scattered, smothered and covered" through the @WaffleHouse in Bremen, Georgia today, leaving a mess of damage! No word on injuries yet from our affiliate @WBRCnews. Photos attached courtesy Steve Keling from Wedowee, Alabama. @WTVM pic.twitter.com/iCBDgAc3N7 — Chandler Morgan (@Chandler_TV) November 22, 2017

