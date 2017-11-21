United Way 211 texting service celebrates third year of service

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – An information service is celebrating their anniversary. 211 is a 24-hour a day information referral line from the United Way that connects people to services that they need.

They just celebrated their third anniversary and in that time, they have helped over 22,000 callers and another 50,000 people online.

The text service is serious helping people communicating through text more than ever now.

“Sometimes navigating the system, finding help that you need is a scary place to be and it’s wonderful to have trained resource specialists who know what services are out there, they listen to the bigger picture and put you in touch with the agencies who can help you the most,” said Candace Pool, United Way 211 Manager.

211 is available all the time and all you have to do is text your zip code to 898211 to get linked to all the services you want.

