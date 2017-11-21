Columbus group gathers to feed the homeless

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A local group gathering Tuesday night to give back to those going hungry this holiday season.

The Homeless Ministry of Columbus celebrating friends-giving, helping those without a home to celebrate and feel full this week.

The ministry usually goes out once a week to help feed the homeless, but Tuesday night they gathered on the 14th Street Pedestrian Bridge in Uptown Columbus to share the food.

“When we come out on Tuesday nights, meet us here and eat dinner,” said Elizabeth Morton, Homeless Ministry Leader.

The group usually spreads out across the city but took this chance to meet the homeless where on common ground.

