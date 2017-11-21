Columbus fraternity hands out Thanksgiving baskets

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A group in Columbus giving back to the community as much as they can.

The Lambda Iota chapter of Omega Psi Phi had their annual Thanksgiving basket giveaway, giving a box of food to twenty deserving families.

The boxes hold a typical Thanksgiving dinner— greens, bread, macaroni and cheese, a turkey, and even a sweet potato pie.

The group says it feels great to see the reactions of the families and how thankful they are that the fraternity helps.

“In this situation, we're impacting a family and being able to provide a meal so on Thanksgiving they'll be able to sit down and enjoy a nice meal with their family and that's really what we do. We do Thanksgiving, we do Christmas. Community outreach is near and dear to our hearts,” said Travis Chamber, Vice-Basileus of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.

Their goal this year was 20 families and next year they hope to provide for 50 families.

Omega Psi Phi has been doing this event for about 25 years.

