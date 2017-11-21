Leaders, voters react to Phenix City voter fraud allegations

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – One day after voter fraud allegations came to light in Phenix City, leaders and voters want to get to the bottom of the voter fraud allegations surrounding the recent special election for a Phenix City council seat.

A Phenix City Barbershop owner says he takes pride in his community and just wants people to do right by it.

“They should be ashamed of themselves, that discredits the district two districts,” said Mel Long.

According to Phenix City Police Chief Ray Smith, 52 people who do not live in Phenix City were able to vote in the special election, using their business addresses to register as voters.

These allegations did not take Russell County Commissioner Ronnie Reed by surprise.

“This has been going on for years but now we are getting up to what’s going on now. People have been using the business aspiration for years, but now the numbers are larger and larger every time we have an election” said Reed.

The runoff election between Baxley Oswalt and Vickey Carter Johnson for Phenix City Council is set for December 19.

Attorney Jimmy Graham said five days before the December 19 runoff election, the registrar's office must bring them an updated list making sure all the ineligible voters are removed. If It is not done by then, the runoff could be put on hold.

