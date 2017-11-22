Military Matters: House of Heroes seeks support to restore hot water to Army widow

A local organization that lends helping hands to military veterans and their families is asking the public’s help for an Army widow in urgent need.

House of Heroes is working to help restore hot water for Georgjean O’Neal. O’Neal lost her spouse 21 years ago. She has lived without hot water for seven years.

All of her water pipes need replacing, which costs $10,000.

You can help with the expense by making a donation. To donate, click here.

