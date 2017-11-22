Man bonds out of Lee Co. Jail following sodomy arrest

A man who reportedly sexually assaulted an underage family friend is out of the Lee County Jail.

Auburn police arrested Orlando Sims, 19, from Tuskegee on a felony warrant Nov. 20. He was charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy.

The arrest stemmed from an investigation into a sodomy report filed with police Oct. 20. According to police, an investigation revealed that Sims sexually assaulted the victim who is under the age of 12, on at least two occasions.

Sims was being held on a $50, 000 bond. He has since bonded out of jail.

