Phenix City woman wanted for car theft and credit card fraud - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Phenix City woman wanted for car theft and credit card fraud

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Phenix City Police Dept.) (Source: Phenix City Police Dept.)
(Source: Phenix City Police Dept.) (Source: Phenix City Police Dept.)
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) -

Phenix police are searching for a woman suspected of theft and fraud.  

According to police, the suspect is wanted for breaking into a car and for unlawful use for fraudulent use of a debit/credit card.

Surveillance pictures of the woman have been released.

If you recognize her, you are asked to call Phenix City police at 334-448-2841 or 334-448-2837. 

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly