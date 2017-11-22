Phenix City woman wanted for car theft and credit card fraud

Phenix police are searching for a woman suspected of theft and fraud.

According to police, the suspect is wanted for breaking into a car and for unlawful use for fraudulent use of a debit/credit card.

Surveillance pictures of the woman have been released.

If you recognize her, you are asked to call Phenix City police at 334-448-2841 or 334-448-2837.

