Former Auburn professor arrested for child porn

A former Auburn University professor was arrested following a massive bust aimed at child predators.

Alabama’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force announced the arrest of 56-year-old Michael Rich Monday. Rich was a charged with possessing child pornography. According to AL.com, Rich was once an assistant professor of journalism at Auburn University.

He has since bonded out of jail.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says more charges could come.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.