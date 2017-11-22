Columbus organization hosts coat giveaway for area youth

A Columbus organization is asking for coat donations and winter accessories for an upcoming giveaway.

Pushing Upward; Striving Higher (P.U.S.H) will host a coat giveaway Saturday, Nov. 25 at the Columbus Public Library. The winter gear will be given to area children in need. The event takes place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you are interested in donating to the event, call 706-566-6783. For more information about P.U.S.H., click here.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.